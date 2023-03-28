Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (CVCO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built homes. Its segments include Factory-built Housing and Financial Services. The Factory-built Housing segment includes wholesale and retail factory-built housing operations. The Financial Services segment includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its factory-built homes are primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers. Its manufactured homes are marketed under a variety of brand names, including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot, Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and MidCountry. It is also a producer of park model recreational vehicle (RVs), vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes. CountryPlace Acceptance Corp. is its finance subsidiary and Standard Casualty Co. (Standard Casualty) is its insurance subsidiary.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CVCO Guru Analysis

CVCO Fundamental Analysis

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (NRP) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natural Resource Partners L.P. is engaged in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal and other natural resources. The Company operates through two segments: Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The Mineral Rights segment consists of approximately 13 million acres of mineral interests and other subsurface rights across the United States. Its ownership provides critical inputs for the manufacturing of steel, electricity and basic building materials, as well as opportunities for carbon sequestration and renewable energy. Its Soda Ash segment consists of approximately 49% non-controlling equity interest in Sisecam Wyoming, a trona ore mining and soda ash production business located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. Sisecam Wyoming mines trona and processes it into soda ash that is sold both domestically and internationally into the glass and chemicals industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP

NRP Guru Analysis

NRP Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.