Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/26/2021

ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP (ATLC) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is focused on providing financial services. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers an array of financial products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Company's Credit and Other Investments segment includes its point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its various credit card receivables portfolios and other product development and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure. The Company's Auto Finance segment operations are principally conducted through its CAR platform, which purchases and services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here used car business. The Company also provides loan servicing activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP

Full Guru Analysis for ATLC

Full Factor Report for ATLC

