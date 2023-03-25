Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/25/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

OFG BANCORP (OFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Treasury. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services. The Company provides these services through various subsidiaries, including a commercial bank, Oriental Bank; a securities broker-dealer, Oriental Financial Services Corp. (Oriental Financial Services); an insurance agency, Oriental Insurance, LLC (Oriental Insurance), and a retirement plan administrator, Oriental Pension Consultants, Inc. (OPC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OFG BANCORP

OFG Guru Analysis

OFG Fundamental Analysis

TOLL BROTHERS INC (TOL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Toll Brothers, Inc. is a builder of luxury homes. The Company is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging to finance for an array of luxury residential single-family detached homes, attached homes, master-planned resort-style golf and urban communities. Its segments include Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill (City Living). The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities located in affluent suburban markets that cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, affordable luxury, age-qualified and second-home buyers in the United States. Traditional Home Building segment operates in five geographic areas, including the North region, Mid-Atlantic region, South region, Mountain region and Pacific region. Urban infill segment builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). It operates in over 24 states and in the District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TOLL BROTHERS INC

TOL Guru Analysis

TOL Fundamental Analysis

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP (FFBC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Bancorp. (First Financial) is a regional bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of commercial banking, other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank (the Bank). It provides a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, which includes commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing. The Company offers deposit products that include interest-bearing accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposit and cash management services for commercial customers. The Bank also provides a range of trust and wealth management services through its Wealth Management line of business. The Bank operates approximately 132 full-service banking centers in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The Bank also operates Commercial Finance division, which is responsible for its insurance lending business and franchise lending business, from a non-banking center location in Indiana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP

FFBC Guru Analysis

FFBC Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.