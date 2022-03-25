Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/25/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BCB BANCORP, INC. (BCBP) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BCB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary BCB Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through approximately 29 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Jersey City, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union and Woodbridge, New Jersey. The Banks offers its customers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and retail and commercial banking services including wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository, debit cards and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP (SI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvergate Capital Corporation is a holding company for Silvergate Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a provider of financial infrastructure solutions and services to participants in the nascent and expanding digital currency industry. The Bank provides financial services that include commercial banking, commercial and residential real estate lending, mortgage warehouse lending and commercial business lending. The Bank also provides a full range of deposit products and services. The Bank's Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) is a virtually instantaneous payment network for participants in the digital currency industry, which serves as a platform for the development of additional products and services. The Company designed the SEN as a network of digital currency exchanges and digital currency investors that enables the movement of United States dollars between SEN participants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CAPITAL BANCORP INC (CBNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., a commercial-focused community bank. It serves businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky and Corporate Office. The Commercial Banking focuses on providing service to commercial clients in operating market. The Capital Bank Home division originates conventional and government-guaranteed residential mortgage loans on a nationwide basis primarily for sale into the secondary market and in certain, limited circumstances for the Bank's loan portfolio. The OpenSky division provides secured credit cards to under-banked populations and those looking to rebuild their credit scores and it operates on a digital and mobile enabled platform which allows marketing and application procedures conducted through website and mobile applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

COLONY BANKCORP INC (CBAN) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Colony Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers traditional banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in its markets. The Bank's product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and land development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, agri-business and production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer loans and a range of demand, savings and time deposit products. The Bank also offers Internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, remote depository products and access to a network of automated teller machines (ATMs) to its customers. It conducts a full service commercial, consumer and mortgage banking business through approximately 28 offices in various cities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP (REX) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rex American Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: ethanol and by-products, and refined coal. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen), and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River). The ethanol and by-products segment is engaged in selling of ethanol, distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil. The Company operates this segment through three companies. Refined coal segment is engaged in refined coal. The Company operates this segment through one refined coal limited liability company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

