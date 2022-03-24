Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC. (SMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Southern Bank (the Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists primarily of retail deposits from the public and using its deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB), brokered deposits and commercial non-mortgage business loans. The Bank offers a range of deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement savings plans. The Bank's lending activities consist of originating loans secured by mortgages on one- to four-family and multi-family residential real estate, commercial and agricultural real estate, construction loans on residential and commercial properties, commercial and agricultural business loans, and consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA (ADR) (BSBR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Santander Brasil SA is a Brazil-based bank. The Bank operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment provides financial services to individuals, as well as to small and medium-sized enterprises. The Wholesale segment focuses on large corporations and capital markets. Together with its subsidiaries, the Bank offers a range of financial services, including consumer, commercial and investment banking services, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange. The Bank is also engaged in the asset management, capitalization, securities brokerage, insurance brokerage and pension plans operations. The Company has a number of subsidiaries, such as Santander Corretora de Cambio e Valores Mobiliarios SA, Banco Bandepe SA and Sancap Investimentos e Participacoes SA, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MGP INGREDIENTS INC (MGPI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MGP Ingredients, Inc. is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, branded spirits and food ingredients. The Company operates through three segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol. The Distillery Products segment also includes warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, retrieval, and blending services. The Branded Spirits segment consists of producing, importing, bottling and rectifying of distilled spirits. Its Ingredient Solutions segment consists of specialty starches and proteins and commodity starches and proteins. It is also a producer of industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. Its distillery products are derived from corn and other grains, including rye, barley, wheat, barley malt, and milo, and its ingredient products are derived from wheat flour.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CUSTOMERS BANCORP INC (CUBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 75% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which is engaged in banking activities through, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Bank has diversified lending activities and serves its customers through a single-point-of-contact private banking strategy with a focus on community banking businesses, including commercial; industrial; commercial real estate loans, to borrowers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York City, New England and other geographies; multi-family lending, small business administration (SBA) lending; and residential mortgage lending. The Bank also serves specialty niche businesses nationwide, including its commercial loans to mortgage banking businesses, commercial equipment financing, specialty lending and consumer loans through relationships with fintech companies. The Bank soft launched CBIT on the TassatPay blockchain-based instant business-to-business (B2B) payments platform, which serves an array of B2B clients who want the benefit of instant payments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

HAWKINS, INC. (HWKN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hawkins Inc distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and specialty ingredients for its customers. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. Its Industrial segment is engaged in providing industrial chemicals, products and services to industries such as agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical and plating. The Water Treatment segment is engaged in providing chemicals, equipment and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, non-residential swimming pool water and agricultural water. It operates approximately 37 water treatment sites serving 26 states. Its Health and Nutrition segment is engaged in providing ingredient distribution, processing and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, health and wellness products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC (ENVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 39% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enova International, Inc. is a technology and analytics company, which is focused on providing online financial services. The Company offers or arranges loans or draws on lines of credit to consumers in approximately 39 states in the United States and Brazil. It also offers financing to small businesses in approximately 50 states and Washington D.C. in the United States. The Company's online financial services include instalment loans, line of credit accounts, receivables purchase agreements, income share agreements, CSO programs and bank program. Instalment loans include longer-term loans that require the outstanding principal balance to be paid down in multiple instalments and shorter-term single payment loans. It directly offers, or purchases through its bank programs, new consumer line of credit accounts in approximately 31 states in the United States and business line of credit accounts in approximately 47 states and in Washington D.C. in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

NASDAQ INC (NDAQ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nasdaq, Inc. is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. The Company manages, operates, and provides its products and services in four business segments, including Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing (FICC) and trade management services businesses. The Corporate Platforms segment includes its listing services, and investor relations and environmental, social and governance (IR & ESG) services businesses. The Investment Intelligence segment includes its market data, index and analytics businesses. The Market Technology segment is a global technology solutions provider and partner to exchanges, clearing organizations, central securities depositories, regulators, banks, brokers, buy-side firms and corporate businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

PARKE BANCORP, INC. (PKBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Parke Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Parke Bank (the Bank). The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. It offers a range of loan products, deposits services and other financial products through its retail branches and other channels to its customers. Its lending businesses consist of commercial real estate lending, residential real estate lending and construction lending. It also offers a range of commercial and industry loan, and consumer loan products to its customers. It funds its lending business primarily with deposits generated through retail deposits and commercial relationships. Deposit products include checking, savings, money market deposits, time deposits and other traditional deposit services. In addition, its traditional products and services offer contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

