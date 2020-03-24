Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/24/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE (FCNCA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (BancShares) is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (FCB). As of December 31, 2016, BancShares operated in 21 states providing a range of financial services to individuals, businesses and professionals. FCB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. Its loan services include various types of commercial, business and consumer lending. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. FCB also provides mortgage lending, a full-service trust department, wealth management services for businesses and individuals and other activities incidental to commercial banking. FCB's subsidiaries, First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc., provide various investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services and third-party mutual funds to customers primarily through the bank's branch network, as well as investment advisory services.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

PHOTRONICS, INC. (PLAB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Photronics, Inc. is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States. Photomasks are used in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs), and a range of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The Company offers reticle and photomask maintenance, including pellicle replacement, mask cleaning and re-certification, at all its sites across the world. Its products include Mature Binary, Advanced Binary Reticles, Phase Shift Masks-Embedded Attenuated Phase Shift Masks (EAPSM), Other Advanced Products and Large Area Masks.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INTL FCSTONE INC (INTL) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: INTL FCStone Inc. is a financial services organization. The Company provides execution, risk management and advisory services, market intelligence and clearing services. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services (CES). The Company's services include risk management advisory services for commercial customers; clearing and execution of debt and equity securities, listed futures and options on futures contracts on all securities and commodity exchanges; structured over-the-counter (OTC) products in a range of commodities; physical trading and hedging of precious and base metals, and select other commodities; trading of more than 140 foreign currencies; market-making in international equities; fixed income; debt origination and asset management.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HLDGS LTD (ADR) (DL) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: China Distance Education Holdings Limited (CDEL) is a China-based company principally engaged in providing online and offline education services. The Company operates through three segments. The Professional Education Services segment provides online education services and other education related services to its customers. The Business Start-up Training Services segment provides start-up training services to the Group's customers. The Sale of Learning Simulation Software segment provides learning simulation packaged software to its customers. In addition, The Company also provides accounting courses, healthcare courses, engineering and construction courses, legal professional training courses and other courses.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

STOCK YARDS BANCORP INC (SYBT) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a state chartered bank. The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and wealth management and trust. The commercial banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses, plus origination of consumer mortgages and securities brokerage activity. The wealth management and trust segment provides investment management, trust and estate administration, and retirement plan services. The Bank provides commercial and personal banking services in the Louisville, Kentucky, Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets through 37 full service banking offices, as of December 31, 2016. The Bank also originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. Additionally, the Bank offers securities brokerage services via its branch network through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

AMERANT BANCORP INC (AMTB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiary, Mercantil Bank, N.A (The Bank). The Bank provides individuals and businesses with a wide range of deposits, credit, banking, investment, wealth management and fiduciary services, both in the United States and to select international customers. Its primary markets are South Florida, where it operates over 15 banking centers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties; the greater Houston, Texas area where it has seven banking centers in Harris and Montgomery counties; and the New York City area where it has a loan production office in Midtown Manhattan. The Bank provides a variety of banking services through traditional channels, such as banking centers and automotive teller machines, as well as via Website, mobile devices and telephone. It operates through four segments, such as Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury and Institutional.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

XPEL INC (XPEL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xpel Inc., formerly XPEL Technologies Corp., manufactures, sells and installs after-market automotive products, including automotive paint protection film, headlight protection film, automotive window films and other related products. The Company offers bulk paint protection film (PPF), pre-cut PPF and headlight protection kits. In the United States, Canada and parts of Europe, it operates primarily by selling a turnkey solution directly to independent installers and new car dealerships, which includes XPEL Protection Films, installation training, access to the Company's Design Access Program (DAP) Software, marketing support and lead generation. It operates approximately five Company-owned installation centers that serve wholesale and/or retail customers in their respective markets. In other parts of the world, it operates primarily through third-party distributors operating under agreement with the Company to develop a market or a region under the Company's supervision and direction.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CENTURY BANCORP, INC. (CNBKA) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Century Bancorp, Inc. is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north. The Bank's customers consist primarily of small and medium-sized businesses and retail customers, as well as local governments and institutions throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. It provides commercial loans; real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans, and accepts savings, time and demand deposits. In addition, it offers automated lock box collection services, cash management services and account reconciliation services to its corporate and institutional customers.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 356.33% vs. 125.07% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

