Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP (SF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a full-service retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. The Company's segment includes Global Wealth Management, and Institutional Group. Its Global Wealth Management segment consists of two businesses, the Private Client Group and Stifel Bancorp. The Private Client Group provide securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance, as well as offering banking products to their private clients through its bank subsidiaries, which provide residential, consumer, commercial lending, and FDIC-insured deposit accounts to customers. The Institutional Group segment includes institutional sales and trading. This segment also includes the management of and participation in underwritings for both corporate and public finance merger and acquisition, and financial advisory services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. (MMC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of advice and digital solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy. It conducts business through two segments: Risk and Insurance Services, which includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services, and Consulting includes health, wealth and career services and products, and specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The Company conducts business in the Risk and Insurance Services segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. It conducts business in the Consulting segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.

MVB FINANCIAL CORP (MVBF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc. (the Bank). Its segments include CoRe banking, mortgage banking and financial holding company. The Bank's operating subsidiaries include MVB Insurance, LLC (MVB Insurance), MVB Community Development Corporation (MVB CDC), ProCo Global, Inc. (Chartwell), Paladin Fraud, LLC (Paladin Fraud) and MVB Technology, LLC (MVB Technology). It offers various products and services, such as debit cards, cashier's checks, safe deposit rental facilities and non-deposit investment services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, consumer loans and real estate loans. Its commercial loans include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and financial loans. Its real estate loans include residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit and construction mortgages. Its consumer loans include installment loans and personal lines of credit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MVB FINANCIAL CORP

HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC. (HWBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's activities are limited to ownership, indirectly through its subsidiary, Union State Bancshares, Inc. (Union), of the outstanding capital stock of Hawthorn Bank. Hawthorn Bank is a full-service bank conducting a general banking and trust business, offering its customers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, trust services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial loans, single payment personal loans, installment loans and commercial and residential real estate loans. Its subsidiaries include Union State Bancshares, Inc., Hawthorn Bank, Jefferson City IHC, LLC, Hawthorn Real Estate, LLC and Hawthorn Risk Management, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.

BBQ HOLDINGS INC (BBQ) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BBQ Holdings, Inc. is a restaurant company. The Company is engaged in franchising, ownership, and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. The Company develop, own and operate restaurants under the name Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Granite City, Real Urban Barbecue, Clark Crew BBQ, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, and Bakers Square. The Company has approximately seven brands with over 303 locations in approximately three countries, including over 89 the Company-owned locations and approximately 214 franchised locations. In addition to these locations, the Company opened eight Company-owned Famous Dave's ghost kitchens operating within its Granite City locations, and 20 Famous Dave's franchisee ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. It also operates Granite City Food and Brewery restaurants which offer craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BBQ HOLDINGS INC

SHYFT GROUP INC (SHYF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Shyft Group, Inc. is a vehicle manufacturing company that focuses on commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. The Company operates through two segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trade and construction industries. Its commercial vehicles are marketed under the Utilimaster brand name, which serves a range of customer bases and sells aftermarket parts. The Specialty Vehicles segment operates its Charlotte, Michigan facility where it engineers and manufactures luxury Class A diesel motorhome chassis. The segment provides contract assembly of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories under the Spartan RV Chassis and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing go-to-market brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SHYFT GROUP INC

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (CSTR) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. The Company is engaged in delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, Mortgage banking products and services, private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals, correspondent banking services to meet the needs of Tennessee's smaller community banks, and various retail and consumer products. The Company's operations are presently concentrated in Tennessee.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

RBB BANCORP (RBB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RBB Bancorp is a financial holding company. RBB Bancorp's principal business is to serve its subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank (the Bank) and RBB Asset Management Company (RAM). The Bank provides business-banking services to the Chinese American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the New York City, New York metropolitan area, including Edison, New Jersey, and Chicago, Illinois. Specific services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance and a range of depository accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RBB BANCORP

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL INC (SPFI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: South Plains Financial Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, City Bank, provides a range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. It operates through two segments: community banking, which includes City Bank, its sole banking subsidiary, and insurance, which includes Windmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. The Bank operates approximately 25 branch offices and over 13 loan production offices, both in banking markets and in certain areas that primarily focus mortgage loan production.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL INC

NEXPOINT DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE TRUST (NXDT) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, formerly NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, operates as a diversified real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests among various commercial real estate property types and across the capital structure, including equity, mortgage debt, mezzanine debt and preferred equity. Its real estate portfolio consists of multifamily, single-family, net lease, hospitality, retail, self-storage, timber, life sciences, office, and other assets. Its real estate investment capabilities include: debt, equity, opportunistic and tax advantaged, agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and structured credit/preferred.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NEXPOINT DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE TRUST

