Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/21/2023

ASSERTIO HOLDINGS INC (ASRT) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Assertio Holdings, Inc. is a commercial pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients utilizing a non-personal promotional model. The Company's commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on three areas: neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its primary marketed products include INDOCIN (indomethacin) Suppositories, INDOCIN (indomethacin) Oral Suspension, Otrexup (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use, Sympazan (clobazam) oral film, SPRIX (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray, CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution) and Zipso (diclofenac potassium) Liquid filled capsules. Its other commercially available products include OXAYDO (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use. INDOCIN (indomethacin) Suppositories are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), indicated for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic diseases, moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis, acute gouty arthritis and others.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MARINE PRODUCTS CORP (MPX) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marine Products Corporation is a manufacturer of recreational fiberglass powerboats. The Company designs manufacture and distributes branded Chaparral luxury sterndrive and outboard pleasure boats, outboard sport deck boats, and Robalo outboard sportfishing boats. Its products include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard, and jet pleasure boats. The Company's product line includes Chaparral - SSi Sport boat, SSi outboard sport boats, SSX luxury sport boats, SURF Series wake surf Boats, OSX Outboard luxury boats, Chaparral - SSX Sport Boat, Chaparral - Surf Series, Chaparral - SunCoast Bowriders, Chaparral - Vortex Jet Boats, Robalo - Center Consoles, Robalo - Cayman Bay Boats and Robalo - Dual Consoles. The Company distributes and markets through its independent dealer network. The Robalo product line includes Center Consoles, Explorer Center Consoles, Cayman Series Bay Boats, and Dual Console.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS (CASS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to large manufacturing, distribution and retail enterprises across the United States. The Company's segments include Information Services and Banking Services. The Information Services segment provides transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment provides banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries, including on-line generosity services, as well as supporting the banking needs of the Information Services segment. The Company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The Company's bank subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank (the Bank), provides banking services to its target markets, which include privately-owned businesses and faith-based ministries.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

BANCO SANTANDER SA (ADR) (SAN) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Santander, S.A. is a Spain-based company engaged as a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company's commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BUCKLE INC (BKE) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Buckle, Inc. is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women. The Company operates 441 retail stores in 42 states throughout the United States under the brand names Buckle and Buckle Youth. It markets a wide selection of mostly brand-name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It provides customer services such as free hemming, free gift packaging, easy layaways, the Buckle private label credit card, and a guest loyalty program. The Company sells its merchandise through its retail stores and e-Commerce platform. It offers denim from brands, such as Miss Me, Rock Revival, KanCan, Bridge by GLY, Flying Monkey, Levi's, Preme, Smoke Rise, Vervet, and Wrangler. Other key brands include Hurley, Billabong, Affliction, American Fighter, Sullen, Howitzer, Oakley, Fox, RVCA, Ariat, 7 Diamonds, Nixon, Free People, Z Supply, Salt Life, White Crow, Brew City, Modish Rebel, HYFVE, and more.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (KFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty, business services, asset management, and real estate industries. The Company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment includes the subsidiaries of the Company, such as IWS Acquisition Corporation (IWS), Geminus Holding Company Inc., PWI Holdings, Inc., and Trinity Warranty Solutions LLC. The Leased Real Estate includes the Company's subsidiaries CMC Industries, Inc. (CMC) and RoeCo. CMC owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas (the Real Property). RoeCo owns the LA Real Property. The Kingsway Search Xcelerator segment provides outsourced finance and human resources consulting services to its clients on a fractional basis for both projects and financial executive services.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, as well as insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. It operates through two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and API products. The finished pharmaceutical products segment manufactures, markets and distributes Primatene MIST, epinephrine, glucagon, phytonadione, lidocaine, enoxaparin, naloxone, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The API segment manufactures and distributes RHI API and porcine insulin API for external customers and internal product development. The Company's Primatene Mist is an epinephrine inhalation product, which is indicated for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. The Company sells two versions of naloxone injections indicated for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BAE SYSTEMS PLC - ADR (BAESY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company's United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company's cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms & Services (US) segment, with operations in the United States, United Kingdom and Sweden, produces combat vehicles, weapons and munitions. Air segment comprises the Company's United Kingdom-based air activities for European and international markets, and United States programmes, and its businesses in Saudi Arabia and Australia, together with its interest in the MBDA Holdings SAS (MBDA) joint venture. Maritime segment comprises the Company's United Kingdom-based maritime and land activities.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC (JEF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a global, full-service investment banking and capital markets company. The Company provides advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth and asset management services. Its segments include Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management and Merchant Banking. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment includes investment banking, capital markets and other related services. Investment banking provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across industry sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Capital markets businesses operate across the spectrum of equities and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment manages, invests in and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The Merchant Banking segment consists of its various merchant banking businesses and investments.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP (TH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Target Hospitality Corp. is a specialty rental and hospitality services company. The Company operates across the United States, primarily in the Southwest and the Midwest. The Company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services- South (HFS-South), Hospitality & Facilities Services-Midwest (HFS-Midwest), Government, and TCPL Keystone. Its HFS-South segment reflects its facilities and operations in the HFS-South region and includes its 15 communities located across Texas and New Mexico. The HFS-Midwest segment reflects its facilities and operations in the HFS-Midwest region and includes its four communities in North Dakota. Government segment includes the facilities and operations of the family residential center and the related support communities in Dilley, Texas. TCPL Keystone segment operations consist primarily of the construction phase of the contract with TCP. It provides customized specialty rental accommodations, culinary services and hospitality solutions.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

