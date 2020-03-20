Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/20/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. (CCBG) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients through its subsidiary, Capital City Bank (CCB or the Bank), with banking offices located in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. It operates through commercial banking segment with over four principal services, including Banking Services (CCB), Data Processing Services (Capital City Services Company), Trust and Asset Management Services (Capital City Trust Company) and Brokerage Services (Capital City Banc Investments, Inc.). In addition to its banking subsidiary, the Bank has three subsidiaries, Capital City Trust Company, Capital City Banc Investments, Inc. and Capital City Services Company. As of December 31, 2016, its total loans were $1,572 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank's total investment securities were $700.1 million. As of December 31, 2016, The Bank's total deposits are approximately $2.412 million.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

UNITY BANCORP, INC. (UNTY) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that serves as a holding company for Unity Bank (the Bank). The Company's primary business is ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business and offers services, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. It engages in lending activities and offers commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity and personal loans. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank, that provides business and consumer financial services through its office in Clinton, New Jersey and over 14 New Jersey branches located in Clinton, Edison, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, South Plainfield, Union, Washington and Whitehouse. The Bank has over one Pennsylvania branch located in Forks Township.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

FIRST CAPITAL, INC. (FCAP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Capital, Inc. (First Capital) is the savings and loan holding company of First Harrison Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally-chartered savings bank, which provides various banking services to individuals and business customers through a network of over 17 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. The Bank offers real estate mortgage loans. Its loan portfolio includes residential loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. Its consumer loan portfolio consists of home equity and second mortgage loans, and automobile and truck loans. It originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market, and also sells non-deposit investment products through a financial services division. FHB Risk Mitigation Services, Inc. is the subsidiary of the Company that provides property and casualty insurance coverage to the Company, the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries, and reinsurance to over eight other third party insurance companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CENTERSTATE BANK CORP (CSFL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CenterState Bank Corporation, formerly CenterState Banks, Inc., is a financial holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CenterState Bank or the Bank). The Company provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The Company's segments include commercial and retail banking, correspondent banking and capital markets division, and corporate overhead and administration. Its commercial and retail banking segment provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Its correspondent banking and capital markets segment operates as a division within its subsidiary bank, which provides hedging services, loan brokerage and consulting services. The Bank offers a range of lending services, including consumer and commercial loans, to individuals and small businesses and organizations that are located in or conduct a substantial portion of their business in its market area.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ZUMIEZ INC. (ZUMZ) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zumiez Inc., including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, it operates e-commerce Websites at www.zumiez.com, www.blue-tomato.com and www.fasttimes.com.au. It offers various categories of shoes, such as skate shoes, casual shoes, high tops, sandals, slip ons, runners, boots and shoe accessories, such as socks. It also offers flannels, baseball tees, hoodies, baseball hats, windbreakers, shirts, jackets, jerseys, sweaters and tanks, among others. For women, it offers t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies and sweatshirts, cardigans, jackets, skirts, jeans, joggers, leggings and dresses, among others. It provides various accessories, including watches, sunglasses, bracelets, earrings, rings, beanies, hats, belts, wallets and phone accessories

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BCB BANCORP, INC. (BCBP) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BCB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company parent of BCB Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. It offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans; FDIC-insured deposit products, such as savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and retail and commercial banking services, including wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, a night depository, debit cards, online banking, gift cards, fraud detection and automated teller services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

