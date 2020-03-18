Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/18/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC. (DE) (GENC) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gencor Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells machinery and related equipment used primarily for the production of asphalt and highway construction materials. Its geographical segments are United States and Other. The Company's principal products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and fluid heat transfer systems. It also manufactures related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins and other plant components. The Company also manufactures soil remediation machinery, as well as combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators and fuel heaters. Its General Combustion subsidiary also manufactures the Hy-Way heat and Beverley lines of thermal fluid heat transfer systems and specialty storage tanks for an array of industry uses.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. (GNTY) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust (Guaranty). Guaranty offers various solutions, such as personal banking, business banking, mortgage and wealth management. Its personal banking solutions include checking accounts, which include compare accounts, green checking, student checking, choice checking, guaranty interest checking, order checks and debit cards; savings accounts, which include regular savings, premier money market, certificate of deposit, individual retirement account (IRA) options and health savings account, and online banking, which includes money desktop and e-statements. Guaranty offers various loans, including line of credit, small business administration loans and real estate loans. Guaranty also offers mobile banking solutions, mortgage warehouse lending solutions and treasury management solutions. It has approximately 30 bank locations in over 20 Texas communities.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD. (CWCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations. The retail water operations segment produces and supplies water to end users, including residential, commercial and government customers. The bulk water operations segment produces potable water from seawater and sells this water to governments and private customers. The services operations segment provides engineering and management services, including designing and constructing desalination plants, and managing and operating plants owned by affiliated companies. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it provides various services to its customers in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands and Indonesia.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP (FMNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding company. The Company's principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. The Company operates through tree segments: the Bank, Trust and Retirement Consulting. The Company operates principally through its subsidiaries, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (the Bank or Farmers Bank), Farmers Trust Company (Trust or Farmers Trust), National Associates, Inc. (NAI) and Farmers National Captive, Inc. (Captive). The Bank's subsidiaries include Farmers National Insurance, LLC (Farmers Insurance) and Farmers of Canfield Investment Co. (Farmers Investments). The banking operation offers loans, investments and deposits; the trust operations provide trust services, and the retirement consulting operations offer consulting services. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the domestic banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance and financial management industries.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

SHORE BANCSHARES, INC. (SHBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company acts as the parent company to several financial institution and entities. The Company is engaged in community banking activities. Its Community Banking segment provides services to consumers and small businesses on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Delaware. The Company is engaged in the banking business through CNB, a Maryland commercial bank with trust powers and The Talbot Bank of Easton, a Maryland commercial bank (the Banks). The Banks provide a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County and Dorchester County in Maryland and in Kent County, Delaware.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ENSTAR GROUP LTD. (ESGR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enstar Group Limited is an insurance group that offers capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. The Company's segments include Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-life Run-off segment comprises the operations of its subsidiaries that are running off their property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment underwrites specialist marine, energy, aerospace, non-marine and liability classes. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty and specialty insurance products. The Life and Annuities Segment consists of the operations managing the Company's closed-block of life and annuity business, and its life settlements business.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

TECHTARGET INC (TTGT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TechTarget, Inc. provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company's offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising. Its Websites focuses on IT sectors, such as storage, security or networking and for decision support information. Its content enables IT professionals to navigate the IT landscape where purchasing decisions can have financial and operational consequences. Its marketing opportunities and audience extensions are addressed using approximately nine distinct media groups, including Application Architecture and Development; Channel; CIO/IT Strategy; Data Center and Virtualization Technologies; Business Applications and Analytics; Networking; Security; Storage and TechnologyGuide.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP(MARYLAND) (TCFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns a commercial bank, Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the Bank). Its segments include Lending Activities, Investment Activities, Sources of Funds and Subsidiary Activities. The Bank operates over 15 automated teller machines, including approximately four stand-alone locations. The Bank offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. The Bank's real estate financing consists of commercial mortgage loans, residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit. Its commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. It uses both traditional brokered deposits and reciprocal brokered deposits. The Company's subsidiaries include Tri-County Capital Trust I and Tri-County Capital Trust II.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 381.34% vs. 154.42% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

