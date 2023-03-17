Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/17/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

MAINSTREET BANCSHARES INC (MNSB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that owns MainStreet Bank (the Bank) and MainStreet Community Capital, LLC. The Bank is a community bank focused on serving the borrowing, cash management and depository needs of small to medium-sized businesses, and professional practices and retail customers. The Company's products and services include business and consumer checking, premium interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, savings, certificates of deposit and other depository services, as well as an array of commercial, real estate and consumer loans. The Bank offers an array of deposit products that include demand, money market and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides full online business banking solutions, including remote check scanners. It offers a full range of banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and professional service organizations through both traditional and electronic delivery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

GUILD HOLDINGS CO (GHLD) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Guild Holdings Company is a mortgage company engaged in providing residential mortgage products. The Company's segments include Origination and Servicing. The Originations segment operates its loan origination business throughout the United States. The Originations segment is s primarily responsible for loan origination, acquisition and sale activities. In Servicing segment, the Company services loans out of its corporate office in San Diego, California. The Servicing segment provides a stream of cash flow to support the origination segment. The Servicing segment is primarily responsible for the servicing activities of all loans in the Company's servicing portfolio, which includes collection and remittance of loan payments, managing borrower's impound accounts for taxes and insurance, loan payoffs, loss mitigation and foreclosure activities. It has developed in-house servicing platform. It operates loan origination business in approximately 49 states and the District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

PRINCETON BANCORP INC (BPRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service community bank, and offers an array of deposit products, loan services, and other services to its customers, filling both retail and commercial needs. The Bank's loan portfolio consists of variable-rate and fixed-rate loans with a significant concentration in commercial real estate lending. The Bank's deposit services are generally comprised of a traditional range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The Bank offers its customers access to automated teller machines and other services. The Bank operates approximately 24 branches in New Jersey and Pennsylvania areas, including Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, Montgomery, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction and Philadelphia, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

