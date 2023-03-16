Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/16/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CPI CARD GROUP INC (PMTS) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CPI Card Group Inc. is a payment technology company and a provider of comprehensive financial payment card solutions in the United States. The Company's segments include Debit and Credit, Prepaid Debit and Other. The Debit and Credit segment primarily produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services for card-issuing financial institutions and fintech's primarily in the United States. Products produced by this segment primarily include EMV and non-EMV Financial Payment Cards, including contact and contactless (dual interface) cards and plastic and encased metal cards, and Second Wave payment cards featuring a core made with ROBP, and other private label credit cards that are not issued on the networks of the Payment Cards Brands. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily provides integrated prepaid card services to prepaid debit card providers in the United States, including tamper-evident security packaging. This segment also produces financial payment cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CPI CARD GROUP INC

PMTS Guru Analysis

PMTS Fundamental Analysis

