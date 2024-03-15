Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/15/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (NRP) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natural Resource Partners L.P. is engaged in owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal and other natural resources. The Company operates through two segments: Mineral Rights, and Soda Ash. The Mineral Rights segment consists of approximately 13 million acres of mineral interests and other subsurface rights across the United States. Its ownership provides critical inputs for the manufacturing of steel, electricity, and basic building materials, as well as opportunities for carbon sequestration and renewable energy. The Soda Ash segment consists of the Company's 49% non-controlling equity interest in Sisecam Wyoming LLC (Sisecam Wyoming), a trona ore mining and soda ash production business located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. Sisecam Wyoming mines trona and processes it into soda ash that is sold both domestically and internationally into the glass and chemicals industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (CSTR) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank (the Bank). The Bank's products and services include commercial banking that offers a full range of banking services to businesses and professionals, including deposit and savings accounts, treasury management services, as well as financing for commercial and industrial needs, owner-occupied real estate, construction and land development, and non-owner-occupied income producing real estate; consumer Banking that offers a range of banking services to individuals, including deposit and savings accounts as well as residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans some of which are sold in the secondary market, and Wealth Management that specializes in helping individuals develop sound retirement strategies. The Company's commercial and industrial loans consist of loans to small to mid-sized businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

