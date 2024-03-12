Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/12/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

MERCHANTS BANCORP (MBIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. The Company's subsidiaries include subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana (Merchants Bank), Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois (FMBI) and Merchants Asset Management, LLC (MAM). It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates, and services government-sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans from the date of origination or purchase, until the date of sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and Small Business Administration (SBA) lending.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ENACT HOLDINGS INC (ACT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enact Holdings, Inc. is a private mortgage insurance company. The Company is engaged in the business of writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. The Company operates its business through its primary insurance subsidiary, Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation, (EMICO). The insurance protects lenders and investors against certain losses resulting from nonpayment of loans secured by mortgages, deeds of trust, or other instruments constituting a lien on residential real estate. The Company offers private mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. Its primary mortgage insurance enables borrowers to buy homes with a down payment. Its primary mortgage insurance also facilitates the sale of these low-down payment mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market, which are sold to government-sponsored enterprises. It also performs fee-based contract underwriting services for mortgage lenders.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

