Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/11/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

GENIUS SPORTS LTD (GENI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genius Sports Limited is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Its products: Sports Technology and Services, Betting Technology, Content and Services and Media Technology, Content and Services. It builds and supplies technology and services that allow sports leagues to collect, analyze and monetize their data with added tools to deepen fan engagement. It provides sports leagues with bespoke monitoring technology and education services to help protect their competitions and athletes from the threats of match fixing and betting-related corruption. It offers official data, outsourced bookmaking, trading/risk management services and live audio-visual game content that is derived from its streaming partnerships with sports leagues. It builds and supplies technology, services and data that enables sportsbooks, sports organizations and other brands to target, acquire and retain sports fans as their customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENIUS SPORTS LTD

GENI Guru Analysis

GENI Fundamental Analysis

STONEX GROUP INC (SNEX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to theglobal marketecosystem through digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and expertise. Its segments include Commercial, Institutional, Self-Directed/Retail, and Payments. The Commercial segment comprises the activities associated with the identification, management, hedging and monitoring of various commodity and financial risks faced by commercial entities in their business cycles. It provides institutional clients with a suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with execution, as well as prime brokerage in equities and various foreign currency pairs and swap transactions. It provides its retail clients around the world access to over 18,000 global financial markets. It provides customized payment, technology and treasury services to banks, charities, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STONEX GROUP INC

SNEX Guru Analysis

SNEX Fundamental Analysis

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA SA (ADR) (BBAR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Bbva Argentina SA, formerly known as BBVA French Bank, is an Argentina-based banking institution. Through its banking platform, the Bank provides a broad range of financial and non-financial services to both individuals and companies. It manages three business lines: Retail Banking, Small and Medium-Sized Companies and Corporate and Investment Banking (C&IB). Retail Banking offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, loans, mortgages, insurance and investment products, among others. Small and Medium-Sized Companies targets local private-sector companies providing financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance and investment products, among others. C&IB offers financial services to corporations and multinational companies, as well as global transaction services, global markets solutions, long term financing, among others. The Bank is active locally, mostly.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA SA (ADR)

BBAR Guru Analysis

BBAR Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

