Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/10/2023

LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC (LMB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Limbach Holdings, Inc. is an integrated building systems solutions firm. The Company is focused on the design, modular prefabrication, installation, management and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems. The Company operates through two segments: General Contractor Relationships (GCR) and Owner Direct Relationships (ODR). The Company's GCR segment manages new construction or renovation projects that involve HVAC, plumbing or electrical services awarded to the Company by general contractors or construction managers. The ODR segment provides maintenance or service on HVAC, plumbing or electrical systems, building controls and specialty contracting projects direct to, or assigned by, building owners or property managers. The Company operates in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, and Southwestern regions of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

BAIJIAYUN GROUP LTD (RTC) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Baijiayun Group Ltd, formerly Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd, is a video-centric technology solutions provider company. The Company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions businesses mainly provide Live streaming, video-on-demand (VOD) and real-time communication solutions (BRTC), such as dual-teacher classrooms, small class courses, real-time video and interactive live streaming, etc. The cloud related services business mainly provides customized platform development services, software license and other cloud related service, such as: exam and assessment, online school management, video conferencing and corporate training, etc. The artificial intelligence (AI) solutions business mainly provides image analysis and recognition functions. The Company's products are used in various fields, including education, finance, medical services, auto industry and Internet Technology (IT) industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ESSA BANCORP INC (ESSA) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered full-service, community-oriented savings bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its approximately 21 community offices, located in Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. The Bank's business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans (including construction mortgage loans), commercial real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit and commercial and industrial loans. Its deposit accounts include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and other qualified plan accounts. It also offers asset management and trust services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

