Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/10/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (IFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intercorp Financial Services Inc is a Peru-based financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a wide range of products and related services spanning banking, insurance and wealth management to retail and commercial clients, by a distribution network of specialized advisors, dedicated sales force, and digital channels. The Company's operations are divided into three different business segments that complement each other: Banking, operated through the subsidiary Interbank; Insurance, operated through the subsidiary Interseguro; and Wealth Management, operated through the subsidiary Inteligo.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

Full Guru Analysis for IFS

Full Factor Report for IFS

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. (CZWI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the Bank). The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers, including one-to-four family residential mortgages. It offers a range deposit product through its branches, including demand deposits, various savings and money-market accounts and certificates of deposit. It provides variety of loan products including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit and consumer loans. It maintains a portfolio of investments, including mortgage-backed securities, corporate asset-backed securities, United Stated Government sponsored agency securities, corporate debt securities and trust preferred securities. Its primary sources of funds are deposits and amortization, prepayments, and maturities of outstanding loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP INC.

Full Guru Analysis for CZWI

Full Factor Report for CZWI

BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION (BGFV) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company is operating approximately 430 stores and an e-commerce platform. It provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages approximately 11,000 square feet. Its product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation. It offers various brands, such as adidas, Coleman, Footjoy, JanSport, Rawlings, Spalding, Asics, Columbia, Franklin, Lifetime, Razor, Speedo, Bearpaw, Gildan, Mizuno, Rollerblade, Under Armour, Casio, Fila and Timex. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiary, Big 5 Corp. It conducts its gift card operations through Big 5 Services Corp., a subsidiary of Big 5 Corp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for BGFV

Full Factor Report for BGFV

MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC (MMI) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services. It provides its financing services through Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation. Its research, advisory and consulting services are designed to assist clients in forming their investment strategy and making transaction decisions. Its advisory services include opinions of value, operating and financial performance benchmarking analysis, and specific asset buy-sell strategies. The Company has investment sales and financing professionals in various offices in the United States and Canada that provide investment brokerage and financing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC

Full Guru Analysis for MMI

Full Factor Report for MMI

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS INC (IMXI) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Money Express, Inc. money remittance services company. The Company is focused primarily on the United States to Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) corridor, which includes Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean. It utilizes its own technology to deliver value-added services to its customers through a network of sending and paying agents. Its remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services, are available in approximately 50 states in the United States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and approximately 13 provinces in Canada, where customers can send money to beneficiaries in approximately 17 LAC countries, seven countries in Africa and two countries in Asia. Its services are accessible in person and Company-operated stores, as well as online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS INC

Full Guru Analysis for IMXI

Full Factor Report for IMXI

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.