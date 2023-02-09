Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/9/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

TPG INC (TPG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TPG Inc. is a global alternative asset management company. The Company primarily invests in asset classes, such as private equity, real estate and public market strategies. The Company has five multi-product investment platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Market Solutions. Its Capital is a large-scale private equity investing platform. Its Capital products include TPG Capital, TPG Asia, TPG Healthcare Partners and Continuation Vehicles. Its Growth products include TPG Growth, TPG Tech Adjacencies and TPG Digital Media. Its Impact is a private equity investing platform focused on achieving both societal and financial outcomes. Its Impact products include TPG Rise Funds, TPG Rise Climate and Evercare. Its Real Estate platform three products, such as TPG Real Estate Partners, Real Estate Thematic Advantage Core Plus and TPG RE Finance Trust. Its Market Solutions products include Public Market Investing, Capital Markets activities and Private Market Solutions.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA, INC. (PEBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a holding company for Peoples Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank serving the citizens and business interests of the Catawba Valley and surrounding communities. The Bank has a diversified loan portfolio, with no foreign loans and few agricultural loans. The Bank's loan portfolio consists of construction and land development loans, single-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans and commercial loans. The Bank operates approximately 17 banking offices, located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary, North Carolina. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Charlotte, Denver, Salisbury and Winston-Salem North Carolina. The Bank's subsidiaries include Peoples Investment Services, Inc., Real Estate Advisory Services, Inc., Community Bank Real Estate Solutions, LLC and PB Real Estate Holdings, LLC.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

