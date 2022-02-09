Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

OAK VALLEY BANCORP (OVLY) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a complement of business checking and savings accounts for its business customers. The Bank also offers commercial and real estate loans, as well as lines of credit. Real estate loans are generally of a short-term nature for both residential and commercial lending purposes. Longer-term real estate loans are generally made with adjustable interest rates and contain customary provisions for acceleration. Traditional residential mortgages are available to Bank customers through a third party. The Bank offers other services for both individuals and businesses including online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant services, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, note collection and automated teller machines in a national network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OAK VALLEY BANCORP

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. (FGBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers personalized commercial banking services to Louisiana and Texas customers through approximately 34 banking facilities located in the Market Services Areas (MSAs). Its principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and local municipalities in its market areas and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in securities and in lending activities to serve the credit needs of its customer base, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural and farmland loans, and to a lesser extent, consumer and multifamily loans. It also participates in certain syndicated loans, which include shared national credits with other financial institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

B RILEY FINANCIAL INC (RILY) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides collaborative financial services and solutions. The Company's operating segments include the Capital Markets segment, which provides investment banking, securities lending, and trading services to corporate and institutional clients. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients. The Auction and Liquidation segment provides auction and liquidation services to help clients dispose of assets that include multi-location retail inventory, intellectual property and real property. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, and appraisal services. The Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack segment provides consumer Internet access and related subscription services from United Online and cloud communication services primarily through the magicJack devices. The Brands segment is engaged in licensing of trademarks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of B RILEY FINANCIAL INC

