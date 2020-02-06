Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/6/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (CVCO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built homes. The Company operates through two segments: factory-built housing, which includes wholesale and retail systems-built housing operations, and financial services, which includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its factory-built homes are primarily distributed through a network of independent and the Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers. It markets its products under the brands, including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. It is also a builder of park model recreational vehicle (RVs), vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. It also produces a range of Cape Cod-style homes and multi-family units, and builds commercial modular structures, including apartment buildings, schools and housing for the United States military troops.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

PARKE BANCORP, INC. (PKBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Parke Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Parke Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full commercial service bank, with focus on providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses in Gloucester, Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area in Pennsylvania. It focuses its commercial loan originations on small and mid-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans, and equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing. It also offers a range of deposit products to its commercial customers. It offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment. Its retail lending activities include residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans and overdraft protection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HLDGS LTD (ADR) (DL) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: China Distance Education Holdings Limited (CDEL) is a China-based company principally engaged in providing online and offline education services. The Company operates through three segments. The Professional Education Services segment provides online education services and other education related services to its customers. The Business Start-up Training Services segment provides start-up training services to the Group's customers. The Sale of Learning Simulation Software segment provides learning simulation packaged software to its customers. In addition, The Company also provides accounting courses, healthcare courses, engineering and construction courses, legal professional training courses and other courses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

