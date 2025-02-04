Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/4/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

AMREP CORP (AXR) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a holder of land, developer of real estate and homebuilder in New Mexico. The Company operates through two business segments: land development and homebuilding. The land development segment offers for sale both developed and undeveloped real property to national, regional and local homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers and others. Activities conducted or arranged by the Company include land and site planning, obtaining governmental and environmental approvals (entitlements), installing utilities and storm drains, ensuring the availability of water service, building or improving roads necessary for land development and constructing community amenities. The homebuilding segment offers a variety of home floor plans and elevations at different prices and with varying levels of options and amenities to meet the needs of homebuyers. The Company focuses on selling single-family detached and attached homes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

