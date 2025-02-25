News & Insights

Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/25/2025

February 25, 2025 — 06:27 am EST

Written by John Reese for Validea->

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP (CET) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Central Securities Corporation is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is long-term growth of capital. Income received from investments is a secondary consideration. In pursuing its investment objective, the Company invests primarily in equity securities. It owns a limited number of companies, and it invests for the long-term. The Company may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including excessive valuation, deteriorating results or to redeploy assets into more promising opportunities. It is not restricted as to the types of securities in which it invests. The Company may invest in securities of issuers with any market capitalization. The Company invests in various sectors, including insurance underwriters, diversified financial, semiconductor, technology hardware and equipment, communication services, health care, energy, software and services, insurance brokers, and real estate, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN:PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH:FAIL
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:PASS
INSIDER HOLDINGS:PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:FAIL
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:FAIL
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):PASS
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:PASS
SALES:PASS
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:PASS
PRICE:PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP

CET Guru Analysis

CET Fundamental Analysis

SEI INVESTMENTS CO (SEIC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 68% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SEI Investments Company provides technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. Its segments include Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. Its Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers, and financial advisers worldwide. Its Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners, and other investment professionals in the United States. The Institutional Investors segment provides outsourced chief investment officer solutions, including investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems, higher education and other not-for-profit organizations worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN:PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH:FAIL
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS:PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:PASS
INVENTORY TO SALES:PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:PASS
SALES:FAIL
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:FAIL
PRICE:PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:PASS

Detailed Analysis of SEI INVESTMENTS CO

SEIC Guru Analysis

SEIC Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

