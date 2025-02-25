Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/25/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP (CET) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Central Securities Corporation is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is long-term growth of capital. Income received from investments is a secondary consideration. In pursuing its investment objective, the Company invests primarily in equity securities. It owns a limited number of companies, and it invests for the long-term. The Company may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including excessive valuation, deteriorating results or to redeploy assets into more promising opportunities. It is not restricted as to the types of securities in which it invests. The Company may invest in securities of issuers with any market capitalization. The Company invests in various sectors, including insurance underwriters, diversified financial, semiconductor, technology hardware and equipment, communication services, health care, energy, software and services, insurance brokers, and real estate, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP

CET Guru Analysis

CET Fundamental Analysis

SEI INVESTMENTS CO (SEIC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 68% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SEI Investments Company provides technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. Its segments include Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. Its Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers, and financial advisers worldwide. Its Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners, and other investment professionals in the United States. The Institutional Investors segment provides outsourced chief investment officer solutions, including investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems, higher education and other not-for-profit organizations worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SEI INVESTMENTS CO

SEIC Guru Analysis

SEIC Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.