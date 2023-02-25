Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/25/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

1ST SOURCE CORP (SRCE) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. It offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans to primarily privately owned businesses. It provides traditional banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It offers a full line of on-line and mobile banking products which includes person-to-person payments, mobile deposit, outside account aggregation, money management budgeting solutions and bill payment. It also provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It offers a variety of financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services to its customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CITY HOLDING COMPANY (CHCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). City National provides banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of approximately 94 bank branches and 905 full-time equivalent associates located in West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and southeastern Ohio. The principal products produced, and services rendered by City National include commercial banking, which offers a range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers; consumer banking that provides banking services to consumers, including checking, savings, and money market accounts as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts; and various other products. City National also provides mortgage banking services as well as wealth management and trust services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

VITESSE ENERGY INC (VTS) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vitesse Energy, Inc. is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The Company owns a working interest in approximately 5,203 gross productive wells and royalty interests in an additional 998 productive wells, as well as it owns working interest in a further 253 gross wells and an additional 413 gross wells that had been permitted for development by its operating partners. Its properties in Williston Basin stretches from western North Dakota into eastern Montana. Its properties in Denver-Julesburg Basin are located in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming. Its properties in Powder River Basin assets primarily target the Parkman, Sussex, Turner and Niobrara formations. It also has properties in the Central Rockies, including the Denver-Julesburg Basin and the Powder River Basin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (AMK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a provider of wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. The Company through its investment advisor subsidiary, AssetMark, Inc., operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions. Its platform enables advisers to outsource services and capabilities. The Company provides an end-to-end experience, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. In addition, its platform provides tools and capabilities for advisers to better manage their day-to-day business activities. The Company is engaged in providing technology solutions to registered investment advisors (RIAs), RIA enterprises, turnkey asset management programs (TAMPs), and asset managers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (PFSI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business primarily focused on the production and servicing of United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: production, servicing and investment management. The production segment performs loan origination, acquisition and sale activities for its account, as well as for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). The servicing segment performs loan servicing for both newly originated loans it is holding for sale and loans it serves for others, including for PMT. The investment management segment represents its investment management activities, which include the activities associated with investment asset acquisitions and dispositions such as sourcing, due diligence, negotiation and settlement.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

TRI POINTE HOMES INC (DELAWARE) (TPH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design, construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company's businesses include homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding operation segments include Maracay, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; Tri Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California, Colorado and the Carolinas, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. The Company's financial services operation (TRI Pointe Solutions) includes mortgage financing operations and title services operations. Its mortgage financing operation (TRI Pointe Connect) provides mortgage financing to its homebuyers. The Company's title services operation (TRI Pointe Assurance) provides title examinations for its homebuyers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

