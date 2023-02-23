Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/23/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BAIJIAYUN GROUP LTD (RTC) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Baijiayun Group Ltd, formerly Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd, is a video-centric technology solutions provider company. The Company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions businesses mainly provide Live streaming, video-on-demand (VOD) and real-time communication solutions (BRTC), such as dual-teacher classrooms, small class courses, real-time video and interactive live streaming, etc. The cloud related services business mainly provides customized platform development services, software license and other cloud related service, such as: exam and assessment, online school management, video conferencing and corporate training, etc. The artificial intelligence (AI) solutions business mainly provides image analysis and recognition functions. The Company's products are used in various fields, including education, finance, medical services, auto industry and Internet Technology (IT) industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC (SAMG) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is a full-service wealth management company that is focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. The Company offers a suite of complementary and customized family office services for families seeking oversight of their financial affairs. The Company views its operations as comprising one operating segment, the investment management industry. The Company provides a range of administrative services to the management of certain of its company's funds of funds and other investment funds collectively, the Silvercrest Funds. It also provides a range of family office services to some of its clients, including philanthropic, estate and wealth planning services, tax planning and preparation, financial statement, bill paying and record keeping services, bank loan arrangement and payment services and property and casualty insurance review.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC (IBP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Installed Building Products, Inc. is a residential insulation installer and a diversified installer of complementary building products. Its building products include waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its supply of materials to job sites and installation. It also serves the greater Charlotte, North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina markets, installing fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and gutters into new residential projects. It offers its portfolio of services for residential and commercial building projects in all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia from its national network of over 220 branch locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

