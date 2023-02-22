Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/22/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

MACAU CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INC (MCBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Macatawa Bank Corporation bank holding company of its subsidiary, Macatawa Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. The Bank operates a network of approximately 26 full-service branch offices providing a range of commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Kent County, Ottawa County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. It offers loan products to business customers, including commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loan, construction and development loan, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans. It also offers loans products to retail customers, including residential mortgage and consumer loans. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits of various types. It also offers trust services, which includes personal trust and retirement plan services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MACAU CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INC

MCBC Guru Analysis

MCBC Fundamental Analysis

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (ADR) (HSBC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is a banking and financial services company. The Company's segments include Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB), Commercial Banking (CMB) and Global Banking and Markets (GBM). WPB provides a range of retail banking and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management and private wealth solutions for customers. CMB offers a range of products and services to serve the needs of commercial customers, including small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises and corporates. These include credit and lending, international trade and receivables finance, commercial insurance and investments. GBM provides tailored financial solutions to government, corporate and institutional clients and private investors worldwide. The Company operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (ADR)

HSBC Guru Analysis

HSBC Fundamental Analysis

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO (RS) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Reliance) is a metals service center company that operates as a metal solutions provider metals service center. The Company provides value-added metals processing services and distributes metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. Reliance serves various industries, including manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation (rail, truck trailer and shipbuilding), aerospace and defense, energy (oil and natural gas), electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industry (agricultural, construction and mining equipment). The Company also serves the auto industry, through its toll processing operations. The Company provides a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states in the United States and 13 other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO

RS Guru Analysis

RS Fundamental Analysis

CENOVUS ENERGY INC (US) (CVE) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company has oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Upstream segment includes Oil Sands, Conventional, and Offshore. Its Downstream segment consists of Canadian Manufacturing, United States Manufacturing, and Retail. The Company's upstream operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, thermal and conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) projects across Western Canada, crude oil production offshore Newfoundland and Labrador and natural gas and NGLs production offshore China and Indonesia. The Company's downstream operations include upgrading and refining operations in Canada and the United States, and commercial fuel operations across Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CENOVUS ENERGY INC (US)

CVE Guru Analysis

CVE Fundamental Analysis

AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC (CAR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company's segments include Americas and International. The Americas segment provides and licenses the Company's brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, and operates the Company's car sharing business in markets. The International segment provides and licenses the Company's brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia, and operates the Company's car sharing business in certain of these markets. The Company offers a variety of vehicles in its rental fleet, including luxury cars, electric, specialty-use vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. The Company operates through three brands in mobility solutions, such as Avis, Budget, and Zipcar, together with several other brands in their respective markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC

CAR Guru Analysis

CAR Fundamental Analysis

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. (HTH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hilltop Holdings Inc. is a diversified financial holding company. The Company operates through three segments: banking, broker-dealer, and mortgage origination. The banking segment includes the operations of PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). The banking segment primarily provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas and generates revenue from its portfolio of earning assets. The broker-dealer segment includes the operations of Securities Holdings, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries Hilltop Securities, Momentum Independent Network, and Hilltop Securities Asset Management, LLC. This segment offers investment advisory and securities brokerage services. The mortgage origination segment includes the operations of PrimeLending, which offers a variety of loan products. This segment includes origination and servicing of loans and selling these loans in the secondary market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

HTH Guru Analysis

HTH Fundamental Analysis

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC (SNDR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Schneider National, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of surface transportation and logistics solutions in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics. The Truckload segment consists of freight transported and delivered by Company-employed drivers in Company trucks and by owner-operators. The Intermodal segment consists of door-to-door container on flat car (COFC) service through a combination of rail and dray transportation in association with its rail carrier providers. The Logistics segment consists of freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services. The Company also provides customized freight movement, revenue equipment, labor, systems, and delivery services tailored to meet individual customer requirements, which involve long-term contracts. Its arrangements include multiple pickups and drops, local deliveries, freight handling, specialized equipment and freight network design.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC

SNDR Guru Analysis

SNDR Fundamental Analysis

WARRIOR MET COAL INC (HCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the global steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coal mines are approximately 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground, making them some of the deepest vertical shaft coal mines in North America. The Company's operations also extract methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. The Company is a producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal (HCC), operating longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek, AL, coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WARRIOR MET COAL INC

HCC Guru Analysis

HCC Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.