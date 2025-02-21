Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/21/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (USCB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Florida state-chartered, non-Federal Reserve System member bank. It is focused on serving small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and catering to the needs of local business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals in South Florida. It provides a wide range of personal and business banking products and services. Its specialty banking offerings include small business administration (SBA) lending, yacht lending, homeowner association (HOA) services and global banking services. Its specialty banking offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) lending, where the Company's SBA platform originates loans under Sections 7(a) and 504 of the SBA programs; yacht lending vertical provides yacht financing for larger vessels; Homeowner Association (HOA) services; Jurist Advantage and Private Client Group services, and Global Banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL LTD (CYD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 68% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: China Yuchai International Limited is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (Yuchai) and HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE). The Yuchai segment primarily conducts manufacturing for on- and off-road powertrain solutions and applications which are mainly distributed in the Republic of China (PRC) market. Yuchai engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of a wide variety of light, medium and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. Yuchai also produces engines for diesel-powered generators. The HLGE segment is engaged in hospitality and property development activities conducted mainly in the PRC and Malaysia. The HLGE also operates Copthorne Hotel Cameron Highlands, a hotel in Cameron Highlands, Malaysia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

