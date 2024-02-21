Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/21/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC (ADR) (IHG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based global hospitality company. The Company franchises its brands and manages its hotels on behalf of third-party hotel owners. The Company's segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East Asia, and Africa (EMEAA), Greater China, and Central Functions. The Americas segment has more than 4356 (515496 rooms) hotels. The EMEAA Segment has more than 1169 (229664 rooms) hotels. The Greater China segment has more than 639 (166467 rooms) hotels. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites and other. Its composition of rooms includes franchised; managed; and owned, leased, and managed leases. IHG One Rewards is its loyalty program. The Company operates over 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in its development pipeline.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC (ADR)

IHG Guru Analysis

IHG Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.