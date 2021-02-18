Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/18/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

GENERAC HOLDINGS INC. (GNRC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Generac Holdings Inc. (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business. The International segment includes the Ottomotores UK, Tower Light SRL and PR Industrial S.r.l acquisitions. It designs and manufactures light towers, which provide temporary lighting for various end markets; commercial and industrial mobile heaters used in the oil and gas, construction and other industrial markets, and a product line of outdoor power equipment for residential and commercial use. It designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. It classifies products into three categories: Residential products, Commercial & Industrial products, and Other products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.

Full Guru Analysis for GNRC

Full Factor Report for GNRC

