Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/16/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

GRAVITY CO., LTD. (ADR) (GRVY) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gravity Co., Ltd. is a developer, distributor and publisher of online games in Japan and Taiwan. The Company's segments include online games, mobile games and other. Its principal product includes Ragnarok Online, which is a multiplayer online role playing game. It categorizes products into over three categories, such as online games; mobile games and applications, and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. It offers over five online games, such as Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok Online II, Requiem, Dragonica (Dragon Saga) and R.O.S.E. Online, which are action adventure massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG). It develops mobile games, including Ragnarok Online-Uprising: Valkyrie, Ragnarok Online Mobile Story and Ragnarok Violet, and also publishes mobile games licensed from third parties. It provides games for game consoles and handheld game consoles, such as Nintendo DS, Xbox 360 and the PlayStation series.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

