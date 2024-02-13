Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/13/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

AXOS FINANCIAL INC (AX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axos Financial Inc. is a financial holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Axos Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides consumer and commercial banking products through its digital online and mobile banking platforms, distribution channels and affinity partners. The Company's segments include Banking Business and Securities Business. Banking Business segment has a range of banking services, including online banking, concierge banking, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. In addition, it focuses on providing deposit products nationwide to industry verticals, cash management products to a variety of businesses, and commercial & industrial and commercial real estate lending to clients. Securities Business segment includes the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor custody business, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

STEPSTONE GROUP INC (STEP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm. It is focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. The Company partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes. Its portfolios utilize several types of synergistic investment strategies with third-party fund managers, including commitments to funds, acquiring stakes in existing funds on the secondary market and investing directly into companies. Its solutions are offered across various commercial structures, including separately managed accounts, focused commingled funds, advisory, data and administrative services, and portfolio analytics and reporting. Its advisory, data and administrative services include recurring support of portfolio construction and design, and discrete or project-based due diligence.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INTER & CO INC (INTR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inter & Co Inc is a Brazil-based company that developed a global payments platform combining a fully digital backbone with integration with other payments platforms. The Company's objective is to operate as a digital multi-service bank for individuals and companies, and among its main activities are real estate loans, payroll credit, credit for companies, rural loans, credit card operations, checking account, investments, insurance services, as well as a marketplace of non-financial services provided by means of its subsidiaries. The Company helps their customers to manage their money, providing a complete digital checking account where the Group can deliver a broad range of financial solutions through the Super App. Through the Super App, Inter & Co Inc's clients can shop on-line in a high variety of stores, as well as purchase, for example a plane ticket and book hotels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

