Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2021

COMSTOCK MINING INC (LODE) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comstock Mining Inc. is a gold and silver mining company. The Company holds properties in the Comstock and Silver City mining districts (collectively, the Comstock District). The Company's segments include mining and real estate. The mining segment consists of the Company's activities and expenditures associated with mining. The real estate segment consists of land, real estate rental properties, and a hotel, restaurant and bar provided by the Gold Hill Hotel. The Comstock District is located within the western portion of the Basin and Range Province of Nevada, between Reno and Carson City. Its Dayton Resource area is located in Lyon County, Nevada, approximately six miles south of Virginia City. The Company also owns various non-mining properties, including Daney Ranch, the Gold Hill Hotel, and related homes and cottages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COMSTOCK MINING INC

