Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FVCBANKCORP INC (FVCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FVCBankcorp Inc. is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, FVCbank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors. It offers retail banking services to accommodate the individual needs of both corporate customers, as well as the communities it serves. The Company also offers online banking, mobile banking and a remote deposit service, which enables clients to facilitate deposit transactions through the use of electronic devices. It provides a range of lending products to small and medium-sized businesses, including commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, small business administration (SBA) lending, asset-based lending and accounts receivable financing, home equity loans, or home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans for constructive purposes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FVCBANKCORP INC

Full Guru Analysis for FVCB

Full Factor Report for FVCB

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP (CVCY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company for Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank conducts a commercial banking business, which includes accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate and consumer loans. It also provides domestic and international wire transfer services and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. The Bank also offers Internet banking that consists of inquiry, account status, bill paying, account transfers, and cash management. The Bank has a Real Estate Division, an Agribusiness Center, and an SBA Lending Division. The Real Estate Division processes or assists in processing the majority of the Bank's real estate-related transactions, including interim construction loans for single family residences and commercial buildings. The Bank offers permanent single family residential loans through its mortgage broker services. The Bank operates about 20 full-service banking offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP

Full Guru Analysis for CVCY

Full Factor Report for CVCY

FIRST BANCORP INC (FNLC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of First National Bank (the Bank). The Company, through its Bank, provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers from seventeen offices in coastal and eastern Maine. The Company, through First National Wealth Management, a division of the Bank, offers private banking, financial planning, investment management and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. The Company's investment securities are classified into three categories: securities available for sale, securities to be held to maturity and restricted equity securities. The Company offers a range of loans, including commercial real estate loan, commercial construction loans, commercial other loan, municipal loans, residential real estate term loan, residential real estate construction loan, and home equity line of credit, consumer loan and construction loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST BANCORP INC

Full Guru Analysis for FNLC

Full Factor Report for FNLC

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.