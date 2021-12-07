Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/7/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

EMCORE CORPORATION (EMKR) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EMCORE Corporation, is a provider of sensors for navigation in the aerospace and defense market. The Company manufactures lasers and optical subsystems for use in the Cable TV (CATV) industry. It also provides Mixed-Signal Optics products serving the broadband communications and Aerospace and Defense markets. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Defense and Broadband. The aerospace and defense segment are comprising of two product lines, which includes navigation and inertial sensing and defense optoelectronics. The broadband segment is comprised of three product lines, which includes CATV lasers and transmitters; chip devices and Other. Its navigation and inertial sensing product line includes fiber optic gyroscope products, quartz MEMS gyroscope products and FOG-based inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. Its chip devices product line includes high-power gain chips products, photodiode products and GPON FTTP and data center chip products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

TILLY'S INC (TLYS) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tilly's, Inc. is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company operates approximately 244 stores, in 33 states. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers and street-front locations. The Company also offers online shopping, where it offers same products as offers in stores, supplemented by additional online-only styles. The Company's third-party brands include Adidas, BDG, Billabong, Birkenstock, Brixton, Champion, Converse, Diamond Supply, Dickies, Dr. Martens, Ethika, Free People, G-Shock, Herschel Supply Co., HUF, Hurley, Hydro Flask, Jansport, Levi's, Neff, Nike SB, O'Neill, Obey, Primitive, RayBan, Riot Society, Rip Curl, Roxy, RVCA, Salty Crew, Santa Cruz, Spy, Stance, The North Face, Vans and Volcom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC (CLBK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Columbia Bank (The Bank). Columbia Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank. The Company's operates in the financial services industry and provides traditional banking and other financial services to its customers. It offers title insurance through its subsidiary, First Jersey Title Services, Inc. Its wealth management services are offered through a third-party relationship. The Company operates approximately 61 full-service banking offices in twelve of New Jersey's 21 counties. The Company offers a variety of loans, including commercial, residential and consumer loans. Its commercial loan portfolio includes multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans and construction loans. Its residential loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential real estate loans and one-to-four family residential construction loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

