Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/6/2022

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (SMMF) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Summit Financial Group Inc. is a financial holding company. It provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the Central region of Kentucky. It provides a range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services. Its loan portfolio in lending categories include commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. It offers a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides automobile loans and recreational vehicle loans. It offers marketing, investment portfolio management, human resources administration and other financial and administrative services.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC. (CAAS) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 68% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: China Automotive Systems, Inc., (China Automotive) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Great Genesis Holdings Limited (Genesis), owns interests in over eight Sino-joint ventures and over five subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China (PRC), which manufacture power steering systems and/or related products for various segments of the automobile industry. Genesis also owns interests in a Brazil-based trading company, which engages mainly in the import and sales of automotive parts in Brazil. Henglong USA Corporation (HLUSA), which is a subsidiary of the Company, engages in marketing of automotive parts in North America, and provides after sales service and research and development support. The Company's geographical segments include the United States, China and other foreign countries. One of its subsidiaries, Shenyang Jinbei Henglong Automotive Steering System Co., Ltd., focuses on power steering parts for light duty vehicles.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

XPEL INC (XPEL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xpel Inc. manufactures, sells and installs after-market automotive products, including automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive window films. The Company's products include architectural window film (both commercial and residential) and security film protection for commercial and residential uses, and also provides automotive ceramic coatings products. Its products also include ULTIMATE PLUS paint protection film (PPF), ULTIMATE PLUS BLACK PPF, ULTIMATE PLUS, STEALTH satin PPF, TRACWRAP temporary protection film, ARMOR protective film, RX 8 gloss protective film, RX 8 matte protective film, RX 10 gloss protective film, RX 10 matte protective film and PRIME automotive window. The Company also offers car care services, including anti-static glass cleaner, ceramic boost, detail spray, interior cleaner, iron remover, paint protection film (PPF) cleaner, PPF sealant, rinse-free car wash, water spot remover, cleaning & detailing, towels & microfibers.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

BANK7 CORP (BSVN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank7 (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The Bank's loan categories include commercial real estate lending, energy lending, and commercial and industrial lending. The Bank also provide consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans. Its consumer lending services include residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit and other installment loans. It offers deposit banking products, including commercial deposit services, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts, and retail deposit services such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and savings accounts.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. (CHMG) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chemung Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Chemung Canal Trust Company (the Bank) and CFS Group, Inc. (CFS), provides a range of financial services, including demand, savings and time deposits, commercial, residential and consumer loans, interest rate swaps, letters of credit, wealth management services, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual funds and brokerage services. It manages its operations through two segments: core banking and Wealth Management Group (WMG). The core banking segment receives deposits from the general public and uses, such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, mainly in its local markets and to invest in securities. The WMG services segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The Bank operates approximately 31 branch offices located in 13 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

