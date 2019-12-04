Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/4/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (SMMF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (Summit) is a financial holding company. The Company provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern region of Virginia. The Company provides these services through its community bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank (Summit Community or the Bank). The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and insurance & financial services. The community banking segment consists of its full service banks, which offer customers traditional banking products and services through various delivery channels. The insurance & financial services segment includes three insurance agency offices that sell insurance products. The Company also operates Summit Insurance Services, LLC in Moorefield, West Virginia and Leesburg, Virginia, which provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

