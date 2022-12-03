Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/3/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC (SGA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Saga Communications, Inc. is a broadcast company that is primarily engaged in acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. The Company owns approximately 79 frequency modulation (FM), over 34 amplitude modulation (AM) radio stations and approximately 79 metro signals serving over 27 markets, including Asheville, Bellingham, Brattleboro, Bucyrus, Champaign, Charleston, Charlottesville, Clarksville, Columbus, Des Moines, Greenfield, Harrisonburg, Hilton Head Island, Ithaca, Jonesboro, Keene, Manchester, Mitchell, Norfolk, Ocala, Northampton, Portland, Spencer, Springfield and Yankton. Its radio stations that it owns and/or operates employ a variety of programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, Top 40, Country, Country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock and news/talk. Its stations broadcast primarily in small to midsize markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP (MICHIGAN) (IBCP) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Company operates through the community banking segment, which provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management. The Company is engaged in bank transacts business in the single industry of commercial banking. The Bank classifies loans as commercial, consumer real estate and other consumers. Its commercial loans consist of commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans. Its consumer real estate consists of residential mortgages and home equity loans and lines of credit that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences and mortgages for the construction of residential properties. Its other consumer loans are focused on personal loans. It has over 119 retail branches, two limited-service branches and a mobile branch in Eastern Massachusetts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

PCSB FINANCIAL CORP (PCSB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PCSB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for PCSB Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which serves the banking needs through approximately 14 banking offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties, New York. Its primary business activity is attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds primarily to originate and purchase commercial real estate loans, business loans and one-to-four-family real estate loans and purchase investment securities. The Bank's commercial loan products are primarily commercial real estate loans, including multi-family and construction, and commercial business loans. Its commercial deposit products include commercial checking and savings accounts, on-line cash management, remote deposit capture and ACH origination. Its consumer loan products are primarily residential loans, home equity lines of credit and other consumer-type loans. Its consumer deposit products include checking and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

VECTOR GROUP LTD (VGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., and New Valley LLC. The Company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC and Vector Tobacco LLC subsidiaries. The Real Estate segment includes the real estate investment business through its subsidiary New Valley LLC, which has interests in various real estate projects across the United States and is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects. It has real estate projects in different asset classes, including planned communities, condominium and mixed-use developments, apartment buildings, hotels, and commercial properties. The Company owns and seeks to acquire investment interests in various domestic and international real estate projects through debt and equity investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

SCHOLASTIC CORP (SCHL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children's books. The Company operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions and International. Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment operates as an integrated business, which includes the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media and interactive products in the United States through its book clubs and book fairs in its school channels, and through the trade channel. Education Solutions segment includes the publication and distribution to schools and libraries of children's books, classroom magazines, print and digital supplemental and core classroom materials and programs and related support services, and print and on-line reference and non-fiction products for grades pre-kindergarten to 12 in the United States. Its International segment includes the publication and distribution of products and services outside the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

