Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/29/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

HARBORONE BANCORP INC (HONE) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 60% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of HarborOne Bank (the Bank) and its subsidiaries. The Company operates through two segments: HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts. The HarborOne Mortgage segment is comprised of interest earned on loans and fees received as a result of the residential mortgage origination, sale and servicing process. The residential real estate portfolio loans are originated by HarborOne Mortgage segment and purchased by the Bank. The Company provides a range of financial services to individuals and businesses through approximately 27 full-service branches in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. HarborOne Mortgage maintains more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HARBORONE BANCORP INC

Full Guru Analysis for HONE

Full Factor Report for HONE

TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES, INC. (TR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company's products are sold under the registered trademarks TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD'S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA'S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP (Mexico). Its products are sold through approximately 25 food and grocery brokers and by the Company itself to customers throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its customers include wholesale distributors of candy, food and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, e-commerce merchants, the United States military and fund-raising charitable organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for TR

Full Factor Report for TR

UNITY BANCORP, INC. (UNTY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that serves as a holding company for Unity Bank (the Bank). The Company's primary business is ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business and offers services, including personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. The Company engages in a range of lending activities and offers commercial, small business administration (SBA), consumer, mortgage, home equity and personal loans. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank, providing a range of business and consumer financial services through its main office in Clinton, New Jersey and over 16 additional New Jersey branches located in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Ramsey, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITY BANCORP, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for UNTY

Full Factor Report for UNTY

MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC (MCRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada (the Atlantis) and the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk (the Monarch Black Hawk), a hotel and casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. In addition, it owns separate parcels of land located next to the Atlantis and a parcel of land with an industrial warehouse located between Denver, Colorado and Monarch Black Hawk. The Company also owns Chicago Dogs Eatery, Inc. and Monarch Promotional Association Inc., both of which were formed in relation to licensure requirements for extended hours of liquor operation in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis is located approximately three miles south of downtown in the generally more affluent area of Reno, Nevada. Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk features approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 1,100 slot machines; approximately 40 table games; a live poker room; a keno counter and a sports book.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC

Full Guru Analysis for MCRI

Full Factor Report for MCRI

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.