Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL INC (MYFW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Western Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, First Western Trust Bank (the Bank) and Ryder, Stilwell Inc. (RSI). Its segments include Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relative to the Company's wealth management products and services. Services provided in this segment include deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relative to the Company's residential mortgage service offerings. The Company provides a range of wealth management services, including private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services to individual and corporate clients, principally in Colorado, Arizona, California, and Wyoming. It offers its services through private trust bank offices, loan production offices, and trust offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

MID PENN BANCORP INC (MPB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mid Penn Bank (the Bank). The Company's primary business consists of attracting deposits and loans from the Bank's network of community banking offices. The Bank is engaged in full-service commercial banking and trust business, making available to the community a range of financial services, including mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development and local government loans and various types of time and demand deposits. In addition, the Bank provides a full range of trust and retail investment services. The Bank also offers other services, such as online banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services and safe deposit boxes. The Bank has approximately 60 full-service retail banking locations in Pennsylvania counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP (CVCY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company for Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank conducts a commercial banking business, which includes accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate and consumer loans. It also provides domestic and international wire transfer services and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. The Bank also offers Internet banking that consists of inquiry, account status, bill paying, account transfers, and cash management. The Bank has a Real Estate Division, an Agribusiness Center, and an SBA Lending Division. The Real Estate Division processes or assists in processing the majority of the Bank's real estate-related transactions, including interim construction loans for single family residences and commercial buildings. The Bank offers permanent single family residential loans through its mortgage broker services. The Bank operates about 20 full-service banking offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

PREFERRED BANK (PFBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preferred Bank is an independent commercial bank focusing primarily on the California market. The Bank provides a range of financial services. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through 11 full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana, and San Francisco) and one branch in Flushing, New York. In addition, the Bank operates a loan production office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Its business activities come from the mainstream markets of Southern and Northern California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

