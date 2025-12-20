Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/20/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC (PPIH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. is a provider of pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products in a single segment: Piping Systems. The Company engineers, designs, manufactures and sells specialty piping systems and leak detection systems. Its specialty piping systems include insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution from central energy plants to multiple locations; primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines, and liquid and powder based anti-corrosion coatings applied both to the external and internal surfaces of steel pipe. In total, the Company has operations at approximately 14 locations in six countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

VICOR CORP (VICR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power for use in electrically powered devices. It offers a range of alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) power conversion products. It also provides products addressing other DC voltage standards. It categorizes its offerings as Advanced products and Brick products. Its Advanced products category consists of products, which are used to implement its proprietary Factorized Power Architecture (FPA), an advanced power distribution architecture enabling flexible, rapid power system design using individual components optimized to perform a specific conversion function. The Brick-format converters provide the integrated transformation, rectification, isolation, regulation, filtering, and/or input protection necessary to power and protect loads, across a range of conventional power architectures. It offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

