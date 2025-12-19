Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/19/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a holding company providing property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. The Company's primary insurance entities, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC and together with UPCIC, the Insurance Entities), offer insurance products through both its appointed independent agent network and its online distribution channels across its multi-state footprint (primarily in Florida). It develops, markets and writes insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for its primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. Its subsidiary, Evolution Risk Advisors, Inc., is the managing general agent for the Insurance Entities. ERA advises on actuarial issues, and oversees distribution, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC (BWFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut state chartered commercial bank. It offers a range of commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit to small and medium-sized businesses and real estate construction and development loans. It offers traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit. It offers real estate loans for owner-occupied commercial properties as well as commercial property owned by real estate investors. Its construction portfolio includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses to construct owner-used properties, loans to developers of commercial real estate investment properties and residential developments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

THIRD COAST BANCSHARES INC (TCBX) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank (the Bank). The Bank conducts banking operations through approximately 19 branches encompassing the four metropolitan areas in Texas. It is focused on providing commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and professionals with operations in its markets. The Bank's deposits include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, a variety of certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It offers traditional bank products such as checking, savings, money markets, and CD accounts, as well as a full range of banking services including retail and commercial online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, debit cards, credit cards, a suite of treasury management solutions, merchant card services and customer digital solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INTER & CO INC (INTR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 85% to 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inter & Co Inc is a Brazil-based company that developed a global payments platform combining a fully digital backbone with integration with other payments platforms. The Company's objective is to operate as a digital multi-service bank for individuals and companies, and among its main activities are real estate loans, payroll credit, credit for companies, rural loans, credit card operations, checking account, investments, insurance services, as well as a marketplace of non-financial services provided by means of its subsidiaries. The Company helps their customers to manage their money, providing a complete digital checking account where the Group can deliver a broad range of financial solutions through the Super App. Through the Super App, Inter & Co Inc's clients can shop on-line in a high variety of stores, as well as purchase, for example a plane ticket and book hotels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

HIPPO HOLDINGS INC (HIPO) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hippo Holdings Inc. is an insurance holding company with subsidiaries that provide property and casualty insurance products to both individuals and business customers. The Company's segments include Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Services Segment is comprised of its Consumer Agency and First Connect. Consumer Agency sells home insurance policies from the Hippo Home Insurance Program and from third-party carriers, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers. First Connect Insurance Services business is a digital platform designed to support independent agents by providing access to some of the nations carriers. Insurance-as-a-Service segment is managed through the Companys subsidiary Spinnaker Insurance Company and its subsidiaries. Insurance-as-a-Service segment is predominantly focused on providing insurance capacity to MGAs. Hippo Home Insurance Program segment is the Companys Hippo-branded homeowners insurance business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

