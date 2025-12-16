Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/16/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC (WHG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. manages investment assets and provides services for its clients through its subsidiaries, Westwood Management Corp., Westwood Advisors, L.L.C., Salient Advisors, L.P. and Broadmark Asset Management LLC. The Companys segments include Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, public employee retirement funds, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments, foundations and individuals; sub-advisory; pooled investment vehicles, including collective investment trusts. The Trust segment provides trust and custodial services and participation in common trust funds that it sponsors for institutions and high-net-worth individuals. Its advisory business encompasses six distinct investment capabilities, including United States (U.S.) Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Energy and Real Assets, Tactical Absolute Return, Income Alternatives and Managed Investment Solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

