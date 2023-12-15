Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/15/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PHOTRONICS, INC. (PLAB) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Photronics, Inc. is a manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. Photomasks are a key element in the manufacture of ICs and FPDs and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of ICs, a variety of FPDs and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. The Company sells its photomasks to semiconductor designers and manufacturers, and manufacturers of FPDs. Photomask technology is also being applied to the fabrication of other electronic products such as photonics, microelectronic mechanical systems, and certain nanotechnology applications. The Company operates approximately 11 manufacturing facilities, out of which three are located in Taiwan, one in Korea, three in the United States, two in Europe, and two in China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PHOTRONICS, INC.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP (REX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: REX American Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through the ethanol and by-products segment. Its ethanol operations are focused on corn, ethanol, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil and natural gas. The Company has interests in over six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 691 million gallons of ethanol. The Company has ownership of the gallons shipped by the ethanol production facilities, which has ownership interests in approximately 271 million gallons. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River). Its ethanol industry consists of approximately 199 plants in over 25 states with an annual capacity of approximately 17.9 billion gallons of ethanol production in the United States. The Company has approximately 1.4 billion gallons that are exported from the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP (IBOC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Bancshares Corporation is a multibank financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a diversified range of commercial and retail banking services in its main banking and branch facilities located in north, south, central and southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. The Company, through its subsidiary banks, is engaged in the business of accepting, checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. Its international banking business includes providing letters of credit, making commercial and industrial loans and providing foreign exchange services. Its subsidiary banks also offer other related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collections, notary public, escrow services, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. Its subsidiary banks include International Bank of Commerce and Commerce Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP

OWENS CORNING (OC) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Owens Corning is a provider of building and industrial materials. The Company operates through three segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. Its Composites segment includes vertically integrated material solutions and is engaged in manufacturing, fabricating and selling glass reinforcements in the form of fiber. Its glass reinforcement materials are also used downstream by this segment to manufacture and sell glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-woven and other specialized products. Its Insulation segment includes a portfolio of high, mid and low-temperature products with a geographic mix of United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and is engaged in manufacturing and selling thermal and acoustical batts, loose fill insulation, foam sheathing, and accessories. Its Roofing segment offers products in laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles. Its other products include roofing components, synthetic packaging materials and oxidized asphalt.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OWENS CORNING

