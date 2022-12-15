Markets
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/15/2022

December 15, 2022 — 05:54 am EST

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

TITAN MACHINERY INC. (TITN) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company operates its business through three reportable segments: Agriculture, Construction and International, within which the Company engaged in four principal business activities, including new and used equipment sales, parts sales, equipment repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities. Its agriculture stores in the United States are located in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The Company's construction stores are located in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Its international stores are located in the European countries of Bulgaria, Germany, Romania and Ukraine. It has a network of approximately 74 stores located in the United States and over 35 stores in Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN:FAIL
RELATIVE STRENGTH:PASS
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:PASS
INSIDER HOLDINGS:PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:PASS
INVENTORY TO SALES:PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:PASS
LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:FAIL
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:PASS
SALES:FAIL
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:PASS
PRICE:PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:PASS

Detailed Analysis of TITAN MACHINERY INC.

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

