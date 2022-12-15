Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

TITAN MACHINERY INC. (TITN) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company operates its business through three reportable segments: Agriculture, Construction and International, within which the Company engaged in four principal business activities, including new and used equipment sales, parts sales, equipment repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities. Its agriculture stores in the United States are located in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The Company's construction stores are located in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Its international stores are located in the European countries of Bulgaria, Germany, Romania and Ukraine. It has a network of approximately 74 stores located in the United States and over 35 stores in Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TITAN MACHINERY INC.

Full Guru Analysis for TITN

Full Factor Report for TITN

