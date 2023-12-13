Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/13/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PERION NETWORK LTD (PERI) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perion Network Ltd is an Israel-based global technology. The Company delivers the digital advertising. ecosystem, providing brands, agencies and publishers with a holistic ability to identify and reach their customers across all channels with high-impact creative units that are orchestrated by its proprietary Intelligent Hub (iHUB), which offers cross-sell. Perion Network Ltd operates in three main pillars of digital advertising: ad search, social media, and display ,video or CTV. Another aspect of Perion's technological solutions, is SORT technology. SORT alternative technology is a machine learning model that analyzes millions of data combinations to create cookieless targeting groups consisting of people who think and react to ads like one another.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PERION NETWORK LTD

PERI Guru Analysis

PERI Fundamental Analysis

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP (SKY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skyline Champion Corporation is a producer of factory-built housing in North America. The Company's segments include U.S. Factory-built Housing and Canadian Factory-built Housing. The U.S. Factory-built Housing segment includes manufacturing and retail housing operations. It offers a portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park model RVs, accessory dwelling units and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under various brand names in the factory-built housing industry, including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. It operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business, marketed under the Titan Factory Direct and Champion Homes Center brands, with over 31 sales centers spanning the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP

SKY Guru Analysis

SKY Fundamental Analysis

PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORP (PNRG) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas. It owns leasehold, mineral and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties across the United States, primarily in Oklahoma, and Texas. It operates approximately 630 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in approximately 800 additional wells. It provides well-servicing support operations, site-preparation and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations, both in connection with its activities and providing contract services for third parties. It maintains an acreage position of approximately 16,940 gross acres in the Permian Basin of West Texas and eastern New Mexico, which is located in Reagan, Upton, Martin, and Midland counties. In Oklahoma, it is focused on the development of its reserves in Canadian, Grady, Kingfisher, Garfield, Major, and Garvin counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORP

PNRG Guru Analysis

PNRG Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.