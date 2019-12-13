Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/13/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CHARLES SCHWAB CORP (SCHW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services and other corporate brokerage services. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, and support services as well as retirement business services. The Company offers a range of products to address individuals' varying investment and financial needs. Its product offerings include brokerage, mutual funds, ETFs, advice solutions, banking and trust. Brokerage provides a range of brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities. Mutual funds offer third-party mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Marketplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS
SALES: FAIL
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL
PRICE: PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

MASCO CORP (MAS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company's portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas. The Company's plumbing products include faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures and toilets and are sold to home center retailers and to wholesalers and distributors. It also produces architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains and waterproofing products. In North America, it manufactures and sells value-priced, stock and semi-custom assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office and home entertainment applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS
INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS
LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS
SALES: FAIL
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL
PRICE: PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP (SIVB) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company's segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments. SVB Private Bank is the private banking division of the Bank, which provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. SVB Capital is the venture capital investment arm of SVB Financial Group, which focuses primarily on funds management. The Company, through its subsidiaries and divisions, offers a range of banking and financial products and services to clients across the United States. It offers services in the technology, life science/healthcare, private equity/venture capital and wine industries. The Bank and its subsidiaries, also offer asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and other investment services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS
SALES: FAIL
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL
PRICE: PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

FORMFACTOR, INC. (FORM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FormFactor, Inc. is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company's segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services. Its products provide electrical information from a range of semiconductor and electro-optical devices and integrated circuits (devices) from development to production. Probe Cards segment consists of probe card products and analytical probes. Systems segment consists of wafer probing, thermal and reliability products to enable precision on-wafer measurement of integrated circuits. Systems products are used in the early phases of the development and characterization of semiconductor processes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS
INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS
LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL
SALES: FAIL
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS
PRICE: PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

OPERA LTD (OPRA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 83% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Opera Ltd is a Norway-based company within consumer business segment. It operates as provider of browser and integrated artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. The Company's operations are comprised of Search, Advertising, Technology Licensing and Other. The Search revenue is generated when a user conducts a qualified search using an Opera search partner. The Advertising revenue is comprised of industry-standard advertising units, predefined partner bookmarks, or Speed Dials, and subscriptions of various promoted services. Technology licensing and other revenues include revenues from device manufacturers and mobile communications operators. Licensing agreements include licensing of technology, related professional services, maintenance and support, as well as hosting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS
INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS
LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS
SALES: PASS
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS
PRICE: PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

