Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

LOEWS CORP (L) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Loews Corporation is a holding company and has four reportable segments comprised of three individual consolidated operating subsidiaries: CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipelines) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels & Co), and the Corporate segment. CNA is an insurance holding company. CNA's insurance products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverage, including surety. Boardwalk Pipelines is engaged in the business of transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, olefins and other hydrocarbons. Boardwalk Pipelines also provides ethane supply and transportation services for industrial customers in Louisiana and Texas. The Loews Hotels segment is engaged in operating a chain of hotels. Loews Hotels & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of 25 hotels. The business also specializes in customized mid-and short-run packaging solutions.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

MERCURY GENERAL CORP (MCY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company engaged in writing personal automobile insurance business. The Company writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection and umbrella insurance. Its automobile coverage includes collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured, and uninsured motorists, and other hazards. Its homeowners coverage includes dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages. It offers standard, non-standard and preferred private passenger automobile insurance. It also offers homeowners insurance in approximately 10 states, commercial automobile insurance in approximately four states, and mechanical protection insurance in various states. Its subsidiaries include Mercury Casualty Company, California Automobile Insurance Company, Orion Indemnity Company, American Mercury Insurance Company, Animas Funding LLC, and Mercury Insurance Company of Illinois.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP (SIEB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Siebert Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services company. The Companys business lines, such as retail brokerage, investment advisory, insurance, and technology development through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC provides retail brokerage and investment banking services. Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC provides investment advisory services. Park Wilshire Companies, Inc. provides insurance services. RISE Financial Services, LLC is a broker-dealing company. Siebert Technologies, LLC provides technology development. Gebbia Media is an artist-first entertainment company focused on the development and promotion of music and sports talent, catalog acquisition, and bold storytelling across film, television, podcasts, and digital media.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

UNITED FIRE GROUP INC (UFCS) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance through a network of independent agencies. The Company's insurance company subsidiaries are licensed as property and casualty insurers in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. Its business is comprised primarily of commercial lines of property and casualty insurance, including surety bonds. Its core commercial products support a variety of customers, including small business owners and middle market businesses operating in industries, such as construction, services, retail trade, financial and manufacturing, along with contract surety and commercial surety bonds offered through approximately 1,000 independent property and casualty agencies. It also provides specialty and surplus lines coverage through wholesale brokers on an admitted and non-admitted basis. Additionally, it offers reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance through traditional treaty reinsurance channels.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

RED VIOLET INC (RDVT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Red Violet, Inc. is engaged in building proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Its solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets, and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Its AI/ML-driven identity intelligence platform, CORE, is purpose-built for the enterprise, flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. The CORE platform provides essential solutions to public and private sector organizations through analytical interfaces. It markets its solutions primarily through two brands, IDI and FOREWARN. IDI is an analytics and information solutions provider. idiCORE is IDI's flagship product. FOREWARN is an app-based solution tailored for the real estate industry.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.