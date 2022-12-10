Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/10/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BUCKLE INC (BKE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Buckle, Inc. is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women. The Company operates approximately 439 retail stores in 42 states throughout the United States under the names Buckle and Buckle Youth. It markets a range of brand-name casual apparel including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. The Company offers denims from brands, such as Miss Me, Rock Revival, KanCan, Bridge by GLY, Flying Monkey, Levi's, Preme, Smoke Rise, Vervet, and Wrangler. Its Other key brands include Hurley, Billabong, Affliction, American Fighter, Sullen, Howitzer, Oakley, Fox, RVCA, Ariat, 7 Diamonds, Nixon, Free People, Z Supply, Salt Life, White Crow, Brew City, Modish Rebel, HYFVE, Versace, American Highway, Eight X, Kimes Ranch, Hey Dude, Steve Madden, Stance, Pura Vida, Ray-Ban, Wanakome, Guess, Bed Stu, Fossil, and G-Shock. It offers customer services, such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, and easy layaways.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BUCKLE INC

Full Guru Analysis for BKE

Full Factor Report for BKE

HANMI FINANCIAL CORP (HAFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hanmi Financial Corporation is a holding company for Hanmi Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank conducting general business banking, with its primary market encompassing the Korean American community and other Asian-American communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington. The Bank's full-service offices are located in markets where many of the businesses are owned by immigrants and other minority groups. The Bank's client base reflects the multi-ethnic composition of these communities. The Bank originates loans for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market. Lending activities include real estate loans (commercial property, construction and residential property), commercial and industrial loans (commercial term, commercial lines of credit and international), equipment lease financing and small business administration (SBA) loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HANMI FINANCIAL CORP

Full Guru Analysis for HAFC

Full Factor Report for HAFC

TPG INC (TPG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TPG Inc. is a global alternative asset management company. The Company primarily invests in asset classes, such as private equity, real estate and public market strategies. The Company has five multi-product investment platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Market Solutions. Its Capital is a large-scale private equity investing platform. Its Capital products include TPG Capital, TPG Asia, TPG Healthcare Partners and Continuation Vehicles. Its Growth products include TPG Growth, TPG Tech Adjacencies and TPG Digital Media. Its Impact is a private equity investing platform focused on achieving both societal and financial outcomes. Its Impact products include TPG Rise Funds, TPG Rise Climate and Evercare. Its Real Estate platform three products, such as TPG Real Estate Partners, Real Estate Thematic Advantage Core Plus and TPG RE Finance Trust. Its Market Solutions products include Public Market Investing, Capital Markets activities and Private Market Solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TPG INC

Full Guru Analysis for TPG

Full Factor Report for TPG

TECNOGLASS INC (TGLS) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tecnoglass Inc. (Tecnoglass) is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of architectural glass and windows for the western hemisphere residential and commercial construction industries. It manufactures a range of glass products installed primarily in commercial and residential buildings, including tempered safety, double thermo-acoustic and laminated glass. Its products are installed in hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, universities, airports and hospitals in a range of applications, such as floating facades, windows, doors, handrails, interior and bathroom spatial dividers. Tecnoglass also produces aluminum products, such as profiles, rods, bars, plates and other hardware used in the manufacture of windows. It designs, manufactures, markets and installs architectural systems for high, medium and low rise construction, glass and aluminum windows and doors, office dividers and interiors, floating facades and commercial display windows.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TECNOGLASS INC

Full Guru Analysis for TGLS

Full Factor Report for TGLS

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.