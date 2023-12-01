Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/1/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE GROUP INC (SKWD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. The Company is focused on delivering commercial property casualty (P&C) products and solutions on a non-admitted (E&S) and admitted basis, predominantly in the United States. It operates through eight underwriting divisions: Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. Its Accident & Health (A&H) underwriting division provides a medical stop loss solution targeting organizations with less than 2,500 employees. Its Captives underwriting division provides group captive solutions by drawing on its underwriting and claims expertise from other underwriting divisions to create group captives for companies seeking to self-insure. Its subsidiary insurance companies include Houston Specialty Insurance Company (HSIC), Imperium Insurance Company (IIC), Great Midwest Insurance Company (GMIC) and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company (OSIC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP (REX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: REX American Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through the ethanol and by-products segment. Its ethanol operations are focused on corn, ethanol, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil and natural gas. The Company has interests in over six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 691 million gallons of ethanol. The Company has ownership of the gallons shipped by the ethanol production facilities, which has ownership interests in approximately 271 million gallons. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River). Its ethanol industry consists of approximately 199 plants in over 25 states with an annual capacity of approximately 17.9 billion gallons of ethanol production in the United States. The Company has approximately 1.4 billion gallons that are exported from the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

