Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/9/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP (STC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company. The Company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies and other businesses. The Company operates through two segments: title insurance and ancillary services and corporate. The title insurance and related services (title) segment provides services needed to transfer title to property in a real estate transaction and includes services such as searching, examining, closing and insuring the condition of the title to the property. Its title segment also includes home and personal insurance services. The ancillary services and corporate segment include appraisal management services, search and valuation services, and online notarization and closing solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY (ITIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Investors Title Company is an insurance holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in issuing title insurance through two subsidiaries, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC). Its principal activities include issuance of residential and commercial title insurance through ITIC and NITIC. The Company also provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, ITIC and NITIC. It provides management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, ITIC and NITIC. The Company's Issuing agents include real estate attorneys, independent agents or subsidiaries of community and regional mortgage lending institutions, depending on local customs and regulations.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

FVCBANKCORP INC (FVCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FVCBankcorp Inc. is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, FVCbank. The Company provides commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors. It offers retail banking services to accommodate the individual needs of both corporate customers, as well as the communities it serves. The Company also offers online banking, mobile banking and a remote deposit service, which enables clients to facilitate deposit transactions through the use of electronic devices. It offers an array of deposit products for individuals, professionals, government contractors and other businesses, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts. It operates in the regions of the Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), which are focused on the Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

TIMKENSTEEL CORP (TMST) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company's portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars; seamless mechanical tubing (tubes); manufactured components, such as precision steel components; and billets. In addition, it supplies machining and thermal treatment services and manages raw material recycling programs, which are also used as a feeder system for its melt operations. The Company's products and services are used in a various range of demanding applications in the various market sectors, including automotive, oil and gas, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, defense, heavy truck, agriculture, power generation, and oil country tubular goods (OCTG). SBQ steel is used in critical mechanical applications. It makes these products from approximately 100% recycled steel to create custom steel products.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

