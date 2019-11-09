Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/9/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED (CORT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR). As of December 31, 2016, it had discovered three structurally distinct series of selective cortisol modulators, all of which share mifepristone's affinity for GR but, unlike mifepristone, do not bind to the progesterone receptor. It is conducting two clinical trials of its selective cortisol modulator, CORT125134. One trial is investigating CORT125134 as a treatment for patients with Cushing syndrome. The second trial is investigating the combination of CORT125134 and nab-paclitaxel (Celgene Corporation's Abraxane) to treat patients with solid-tumor cancers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP (RM) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. It offers small loans ranging from $500 to $2,500, through its branches. It offers large installment loans with cash proceeds to the customer ranging from $2,501 to $20,000. As of December 31, 2016, automobile loans were offered in amounts up to $27,500. As of December 31, 2016, retail loans were indirect installment loans structured as retail installment sales contracts that were offered in amounts of up to $7,500. Optional Payment and Collateral Protection Insurance Products offer customers a number of optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS PRICE: PASS SALES: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP (SF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses. The Institutional Group segment includes research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance and syndicate. The Other segment includes interest income from stock borrow activities and interest income. Its principal activities are private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading, research and municipal finance; investment banking services, and retail and commercial banking, including personal and commercial lending programs.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS SALES: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS SALES: FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS PRICE: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS SALES: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS PRICE: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

D. R. HORTON INC (DHI) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: D.R. Horton, Inc. is a homebuilding company. The Company has operations in 84 markets in 29 states across the United States. The Company's segments include its 44 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums. The Company's 44 homebuilding divisions are aggregated into six segments: East Region, South Central Region, Midwest Region, West Region, Southwest Region and Southeast Region. In the financial services segment, the Company sells mortgages and collects fees for title insurance agency and closing services. The Company has subsidiaries that conduct insurance-related operations; construct and own income-producing rental properties; own non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements, and own and operate oil and gas-related assets.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS SALES: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS SALES: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS PRICE: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS PRICE: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 534.10% vs. 211.15% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.